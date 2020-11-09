A pedestrian was struck late Saturday by a car on Scottsville Road.
According to a Bowling Green Police Department report, Cheyenne Martin, 32, of Bloomington, Ind. was struck by a 2012 Ford Focus driven by Edwin Rayle, 68, of Bowling Green.
BGPD officers responding to the incident around 11:21 p.m. Saturday found Martin lying in the grass on the side of the road with injuries to her head and torso. Martin was flown to an area hospital.
Rayle told police he was traveling south on Scottsville Road in the outside lane when the incident happened.
Rayle said he failed to see Martin crossing the road, according to a BGPD report.
