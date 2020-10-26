A pedestrian who was killed Saturday on Interstate 65 has not been identified by police.
The man entered the southbound lane of I-65 near the 23-mile marker around 7 p.m. Saturday and was fatally struck by a 2020 Kia driven by Brandi Willis, 22, of Champaign, Ill.
Trooper Daniel Priddy, spokesman for Kentucky State Police Post 3, said Monday that police have not been able to identify the man, who is described as a 5’6”, 130-pound male with short black hair and brown eyes.
Priddy said that Willis was cited for traffic violations, but not arrested.
Online Kentucky Court of Justice records show that Willis was cited for no operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.