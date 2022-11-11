Vietnam Memorial
Buy Now

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., was created to honor those who died in the Vietnam War from 1959 to 1975. The design, a V-shaped wall of black granite with names inscribed of those who died, was not liked by some veterans when it was chosen.

 PHOTOS BY Matt McClain/The Washington Post

It was the dream of a 29-year-old Army veteran, brought to life by a 21-year-old architecture student at Yale University. Jan Scruggs, born and raised in Bowie, Maryland, and Maya Lin, the daughter of Chinese immigrants, had never met. But their names became forever linked in 1981 when judges chose Lin’s simple yet elegant design for the Vietnam Veterans Memorial to be built on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.