Happy birthday for July 29: Be the one to make a difference this year. Take charge, and do what you do best. Your numbers are 6, 13, 22, 24, 38, 44, 47.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Learn as you go, and you’ll reach the top. Get out and mingle with people heading in a similar direction or who share your interests. A self-improvement project will lift your spirits and build confidence. Romance is on the rise. HHHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Keep life simple. Don’t complicate matters with contradictions. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Consider your plans before moving. Get the go-ahead from dependents and those affected by your decisions. Keeping everything out in the open will help eradicate problems after the fact. Choose a healthy, affordable lifestyle you can sustain, regardless of what transpires. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): You’ll find purpose in life if you help those less fortunate. Discipline and acts of kindness will pay off and encourage you to do more. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Avoid temptation and overindulgence. Be the voice of reason and stick to your principles. Choose to make a difference and do what you can for those who ask for help, and your actions will lift you as much as it does those in need. HHHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Keep an open mind, be resourceful and don’t be afraid to change direction or make a move. Trust and believe in yourself and your decisions, and refuse to let your emotions lead you astray. Discipline and courage will lead to success. HH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Nurture relationships that count and walk away from those who stand between you and your dreams. Love and romance are favored. HHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Wait until you have verified facts before you decide or share your intentions. Refuse to let hearsay confuse you. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Think before you act. Someone will offer false information. Be resourceful, and you’ll save yourself the aggravation of backtracking. Put more effort into personal matters, self-improvement and spending quality time with loved ones. Reevaluate your vocation and consider how to enhance your qualifications. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Adjust your routine to fit your schedule. Build your future on solid ground. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Aim straight and shoot for the stars. Listen to your heart, not hearsay, and it will lead you down a unique path. HHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A partnership will help you save and offer the chance to advance. Speak up about your wants and negotiate. A change may not excite you initially, but stick around, and you’ll discover peace of mind and something unique. HH
H: Avoid conflicts; work behind the scenes. HH: You can accomplish, but don’t rely on others. HHH: Focus and you’ll reach your goals. HHHH: Aim high; start new projects. HHHHH: Nothing can stop you; go for gold.