As regional residents brace for frigid temperatures, several emergency warming shelters have been established.
Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency for Kentucky Wednesday in anticipation of icy cold temperatures and possible snow and ice accumulations through the weekend.
According to a release from Warren County Emergency Management, the following warming shelters have been established in Warren County:
•Salvation Army, 400 West Main, Bowling Green;
•Room at the Inn (call 270-599-6406);
•For stranded travelers, Tru by Hilton, 1864 Cave Mill Road, Bowling Green;
•Kummer Little Recreation Center, 333 College Street; (Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday);
•Hyatt Place, 1347 Center Street, Bowling Green.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 crews, meanwhile, were on standby this week to deal with area roads.
According to a KTC news release, travel is not advised during the winter weather event.
"Crews from each county in the District 3 area have spent the week prepping equipment, making brine and loading salt ... Crews will do their very best to make the roads as safe as possible, however, temperatures could dictate a pause for some road treatment operations overnight. Downed tree limbs and other debris on roadways are also a concern due to possible ice build-up and high winds," according to the release.
– Follow Managing Editor Wes Swietek on Twitter @WesSwietek or visit bgdailynews.com.