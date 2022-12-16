The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
Steven Jose Alvarado-Lopez, 23, 414 Trent Way, Apt. B3, theft of identity, second-degree fleeing or evading police, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $1,000, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card valued at less than $1,000; transfer bond.
Sanchez Lavon Bailey, 30, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), second-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,000 cash bond.
Joseph Don Berry, 48, 368 Plum Springs Road, first-degree bail jumping, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Tammi Lynn Bidwell, 42, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest; $1,000 cash bond.
Damian Renard Bowden, 49, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, murder, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more, abuse of a corpse, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, tampering with physical evidence; $500,000 cash bond; tampering with physical evidence, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication; transfer bond.
Brandon Shayne Bratcher, 41, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, two counts of unlawful act relating to acquiring metals valued at $3,000 or more, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Charles Robert Matlock, 35, 715 Rick Road, Park City, two counts of theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more, two counts of unlawful act relating to acquiring metals valued at $3,000 or more, two counts of theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $1,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $15,000 cash bond.
Lycrecia Marie Lunsford, 47, 1109 High St., receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; $10,000 cash bond.
Jeff Gonzalez, 42, 1801 Morgantown Road, Lot 405, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; transfer bond.
Tyniki Tamara Graham, 48, address unknown, theft of identity; $1,000 cash bond.
Savana Sea Guess, 27, 3930 Banyon Cir., Apt. C, first-degree bail jumping; $5,000 cash bond.
James Habyarimana, 22, 1869 Stonehenge Ave., Apt. F, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense within 10 years, aggravating circumstances), leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, failure to produce insurance card, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle; transfer bond.
Daniel Steven Hembree, 67, 5350 Louisville Road, #13, first-degree bail jumping; $5,000 cash bond.
Charles Edwin Howe, 71, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief; transfer bond; second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, two counts of theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $1,000, alcohol intoxication; $5,000 cash bond.
Craig Anthony Hudson, 35, 11665 Glasgow Road, Smiths Grove, first-degree possession of a controlled substance; $1,000 cash bond.
James Christopher Young, 46, 318 Butler Way, #B4, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Winter Dawn Kintyhtt, 37, 670 Mount Olivet Road, #7030, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
That Aung Lin, 23, 2055 Salisbury Drive, Apt. C, receiving stolen property (firearm); transfer bond.
Joseph Kelly Martin, 27, 601 W. Main Ave., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree assault (domestic); $2,000 cash bond.
Aziz G. Mirzayev, 27, 641 Montrose Court, second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault; transfer bond.
Jessica Lynn Moran, 37, 1856 Loop St., #45, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; transfer bond.
April Marie Munoz-Hernandez, 34, 1541 Virginia Drive, first-degree bail jumping; $5,000 cash bond.
Sergio Julian Ramirez, 37, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree assault (domestic); $2,500 cash bond.
Gregory Allen Smith, 48, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree assault (police officer), third-degree assault, resisting arrest, menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree terroristic threatening; $5,000 cash bond.
Seth Daniel Smith, 33, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault; $10,000 cash bond.
Justin Wade Turner, 34, 304 Gordon Ave., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle on a suspended or revoked operator's license, second-degree disorderly conduct, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, no or expired registration plate; transfer bond.
Lacedrick Lamonte Watt, 35, c/o Northpoint Training Center, first-degree robbery, first-degree assault; $50,000 cash bond.
Roderick Dean Webster, 54, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Brandon Seth Wells, 46, 1706 Kirby Drive, third-degree burglary, receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Shamonti D. Wilson, 25, Evansville, engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate), theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $1,000; $10,000 cash bond.
Ahmont J. Starks, 18, Evansville, engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate), theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; $10,000 cash bond.
Robert Lee Wright, 40, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree assault (domestic), first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond; first-degree strangulation, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree assault (domestic), first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Shally Ann Yates, 47, 670 Mount Olivet Road, #19, third-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, resisting arrest, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.