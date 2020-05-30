South Warren High School
- Graduates: 303
- Scholarship money earned: more than $9.7 million as of May 10. In addition, it is estimated that the senior class will be receiving over $465,000 in Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES) money.
Greenwood High School
- Graduates 305
- Scholarship money earned: about $5.4 million.
Warren East High School
- Graduates: 165
- Scholarship money earned: more than $3.4 million.
Warren Central High School
- Graduates: 199
- Scholarship money earned: more than $3 million.
Beacon Academy
- Graduates: 55
Lighthouse Academy
- Graduates: 153
GEO International High School
Data not available
