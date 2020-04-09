NEW YORK (AP) – The coronavirus pandemic has thrown at least 16.8 million Americans onto the unemployment rolls in just three weeks, underscoring the terrifying speed with which the crisis brought world economies to a near standstill.
Meanwhile, world leaders and health officials warned that hard-won gains in the fight against the scourge must not be jeopardized by relaxing social distancing during the Easter holiday.
A spike in deaths in Britain and New York and surges of reported new infections in Japan and in India’s congested cities made it clear the battle is far from over.
The U.S. government said Thursday that 6.6 million workers applied for unemployment benefits last week, on top of more than 10 million in the two weeks before that. That means more than 1 in 10 American workers have been forced out of a job since the crisis took hold.
The real numbers could be even higher because the surge of jobless claims has overwhelmed state unemployment offices, and some people have been unable to get through by telephone or website. And still more job cuts are expected.
The U.S. unemployment rate could hit 15 percent – a number last seen at the tail end of the Depression – when the figures for April come out.
The aid organization Oxfam International warned of a looming spike in global poverty, estimating that around half a billion people worldwide could be pushed into poverty if wealthier nations do not take urgent action.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top American infectious-diseases expert, said the epidemic will demand permanent changes in people’s behavior until a vaccine is developed. He said people should be constantly washing their hands and those who are sick should not go to school or work.
“Don’t anybody ever shake hands again,” he said. “I mean, it sounds crazy, but that’s the way it’s really got to be until we get to a point where we know the population is protected.”
He also shot down hopes that warmer spring weather would end the crisis.
“One should not assume that we are going to be rescued by a change in the weather,” he said. “You must assume that the virus will continue to do its thing.”
New York state on Wednesday recorded its highest one-day increase in deaths, 779, for an overall death toll of almost 6,300. New York has more than 40 percent of the U.S. death total of around 15,000.
“We are flattening the curve because we are rigorous about social distancing,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. “But it’s not a time to be complacent.”
German Chancellor Angela Merkel emphasized that “even short trips inside Germany, to the seaside or the mountains or relatives, can’t happen over Easter this year.”
New Zealand police warned people not to drive to holiday homes over Easter or risk arrest, while Lithuania moved to lock down major cities. Portugal halted commercial flights at the country’s five international airports and set up checkpoints on major roads to stop Easter visits.
Greece also tightened restrictions ahead of next week’s Orthodox Easter, increasing roadblocks along highways, doubling fines for lockdown violations and banning travel between islands.
Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, suggested mass gatherings may be barred through the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which runs from late April through most of May.
Iran has reported more than 66,000 infections and about 4,100 deaths, although experts suspect those numbers under-report the country’s outbreak.
Indonesia’s president banned civil servants, police officers, military personnel and employees of state-owned companies from returning to their hometowns to celebrate the end of Ramadan. The annual event usually involves tens millions of Indonesians crisscrossing the archipelago of 17,000 islands.
British Prime Minister Boris Johonson spent a third night in intensive care with COVID-19 infection. His spokesman said Thursday he was continuing to improve. Britain posted its highest death toll in a single day Wednesday, with 938 virus-related deaths.
Japan reported more than 500 new cases for the first time Thursday, a worrisome rise since it has the world’s oldest population and COVID-19 can be especially serious in the elderly.
