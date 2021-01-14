WASHINGTON – Airbnb said it will cancel and block all reservations in the Washington metro area in coming days as efforts to secure the capital were ratcheted higher ahead of right-wing protests this weekend and the presidential swearing-in Jan. 20.
The mass cancellation came as the region’s leaders said a number of Metro stations would be closed for a week to discourage visitors from going into downtown Washington.
Airbnb also discovered and banned accounts for many people involved in hate groups and last week’s Capitol siege, the platform said in its announcement Wednesday.
Security officials said the number of National Guard troops flooding the capital would be increased from as many as 15,000 to more than 20,000 as a special security zone went into effect around the White House, the National Mall, the Capitol and other key parts of downtown. The security zone will be maintained through Inauguration Day. People entering the perimeter may be subject to security screening and may have to provide proof of their reason for visiting.
Officials said they will close 13 downtown Metrorail stations from Jan. 15 to Jan. 21, and 26 bus routes will be detoured around the restricted area. Some of the transport services also will operate on modified schedules.
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser reiterated at a news conference her request for people to avoid the downtown area over the coming week. Beginning 6 a.m. Friday, all parking garages in the restricted zone will be blocked off, and any vehicles still there must remain until after the inauguration, Bowser said. Businesses receiving deliveries in that period will be notified of an off-site screening facility.
“While we know this is very inconvenient for our residents and businesses, I want to say thank you for your cooperation and flexibility,” Bowser said. “Clearly, we are in uncharted waters, and it is very important we work with all of our partners to secure these events and secure these parts of our city.”
