WILMINGTON, Del. – Vowing “to get right to work,” President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday shrugged off President Donald Trump’s refusal to accept the election outcome as “inconsequential,” even as Democrats elsewhere said the Republican president’s actions were dangerous.
Raising claims of voter fraud, Trump has blocked the incoming president from receiving intelligence briefings and withheld federal funding intended to help facilitate the transfer of power. Trump’s resistance could prevent background investigations and security clearances for prospective staff and access to federal agencies to discuss transition planning.
As some Democrats warned of serious consequences, Biden sought to lower the national temperature as he addressed reporters from a makeshift transition headquarters near his home in downtown Wilmington.
He described Trump’s position as little more than an “embarrassing” mark on the outgoing president’s legacy. Additional intelligence briefings “would be useful,” Biden said, but “we don’t see anything slowing us down.”
Biden is betting that his low-key approach and bipartisan outreach will help him govern effectively.
America’s allies began to acknowledge a Biden victory.
French President Emmanuel Macron met with Biden via video conference. German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulated Biden.
“I look forward to strengthening the partnership between our countries and to working with him on our shared priorities – from tackling climate change, to promoting democracy and building back better from the pandemic,” Johnson wrote on Twitter. “Build back better” is a slogan that Biden and the British government have in common.
Meanwhile, Biden tried to stay focused on health care in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. One of Biden’s chief advisers, former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, briefed Senate Democrats on Tuesday by phone at their weekly virtual lunch.
The closed-door meeting marked the first time a Biden transition official has addressed the Democrats’ Senate caucus since last week’s election.
In an afternoon speech, Biden delivered a forceful defense of the Affordable Care Act, just hours after the Supreme Court heard arguments on its merits.
“It’s a law that saved lives and spared countless families from financial ruin,” Biden said. He vowed to work with Congress to strengthen the health care law “as soon as humanly possible.”
For now, however, Republicans are showing no desire to cooperate with a Biden administration.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday predicted there would be a smooth transition – to another four years of Trump in power. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said: “Until the Electoral College votes, anyone who is running for office can exhaust concerns.”
Biden spent much of Tuesday working alongside Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at a theater near his home. He is expected to quickly name a chief of staff and start considering Cabinet appointments, though those likely won’t be finalized for weeks.
Republicans are increasingly eyeing a December deadline to publicly accept the election result, giving Trump time and space to exhaust his legal challenges. That’s when the states face a deadline to certify results and a Dec. 14 deadline for the Electoral College to cast its votes. It’s also roughly the same amount of time it took to resolve the 2000 election dispute between Republican George W. Bush and Democrat Al Gore.
Biden, meanwhile, didn’t seem worried.
He answered several questions during his first press briefing as the president-elect, almost all of them focused on Trump’s refusal to concede.
“I just think it’s an embarrassment, quite frankly,” Biden said.
