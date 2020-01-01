NEW YORK (AP) – Fireworks burst and confetti fell Wednesday as throngs of revelers cheered the start of 2020 in New York City’s Times Square.
In one of the globe’s most-watched spectacles, the crowd counted down the last seconds of 2019 as a luminescent crystal ball descended down a pole.
About 3,000 pounds of confetti showered the sea of attendees. The New York event included performances by stars including rap-pop star Post Malone, K-pop group BTS, country singer Sam Hunt and singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette.
The crowds packed into the heart of Manhattan mouthed lyrics and waved yellow and purple balloons in a frenzy as midnight approached.
“It was a dream, I wanted to do it so this year a lot of people helped me to get here so I’m here, and I’m thankful for that,” said Mariemma Mejias, 48, who flew to New York for the festivities from San Juan, Puerto Rico.
The fun was evident, but some important global issues were driven home as well.
Spotlighting efforts to combat climate change, high school science teachers and students pressed the button that begins the famous 60-second ball drop and countdown to the new year.
Meanwhile, about 3 million people welcomed 2020 at Brazil’s iconic Copacabana beach as almost 34,000 pounds of colorful fireworks went off for 14 minutes after midnight.
Rio de Janeiro holds one of the biggest New Year parties in the world, with music, drinks and religious rituals on the shores. Many dress in white in a traditional sign of their hope for peace. About 2,000 police officers worked to ensure partygoers were safe. Authorities said only minor incidents were reported.
The party in Sao Paulo, Brazil’s metropolis, took about 2 million people to Paulista Avenue, the city’s main road. Nearly all the 6,000 pounds of fireworks used there were silent so pets did not get too bothered by the noise.
In Rome, Pope Francis delighted tourists and Romans in St. Peter’s Square on Tuesday night when he took a stroll to admire the Nativity scene. Shouts of “Pope! Pope!” and “Happy New Year!” resounded as families rushed to catch a glimpse of him or thrust out their infant in hopes he would pat their heads or pinch their cheeks.
One woman grabbed the pope’s hand and pulled him toward her to shake it. Francis, 83, struck the woman’s hand twice to free his hand.
On Wednesday, the pope apologized for hitting the hand of the well-wisher. In his impromptu remarks Wednesday, Francis said “so many times we lose patience. Me, too.” He then added “I say ‘excuse me’ for the bad example” he gave in the incident Tuesday.
In Russia, the country began the world’s longest continuous New Year’s Eve with fireworks and a message from President Vladimir Putin urging them to work together in 2020.
Putin made a short speech just before the stroke of midnight in each of Russia’s 11 time zones. The recorded message was followed by an image of the Kremlin clock and the sound of its chimes. State-run TV showed footage of fireworks in cities of the Far East.
