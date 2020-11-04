NEW YORK (AP) – If anyone asks chef Marcus Samuelsson what African food tastes like, he has a ready answer: Have you ever had barbecue? Rice? Collard greens? Okra? Coffee?
“All of that food comes from Africa, has its roots in Africa,” the writer and restaurateur said. “Everyone has had African American dishes, whether they know it or not.”
Samuelsson hopes to educate Americans and champion Black chefs in “The Rise: Black Cooks and the Soul of American Food” from Little, Brown and Co.’s Voracious imprint.
The book has 150 recipes inspired by Black chefs, writers and activists, and it includes profiles of 26. The recipes celebrate the legacy of Africa, the influence of migration and integration, and where cutting-edge Black chefs are going next.
“When I look at American food and I look at the Black experience, we’ve done so much but almost got erased,” said Samuelsson, the chef at Harlem’s famed Red Rooster. “There’s never been a better time to tell those stories.”
The book is a rich mix of stories and food, from citrus scallops with hibiscus tea to oxtail pepperpot with dumplings.
Samuelsson noted that many cookbooks celebrate European and Asian foods but hardly bring up Black dishes, meaning we know more about ricotta than ayib, the fresh cheese of Ethiopia.
“This is America’s past. ... This is America’s food,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.