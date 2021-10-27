The Chicago City Council is poised to vote this week on what would be one of the nation’s largest basic income programs, giving 5,000 low-income households $500 per month each using federal funding from the COVID-19 stimulus package.
Democratic Mayor Lori Lightfoot proposed the $31.5 million program as part of her 2022 budget, which the council is scheduled to consider Wednesday. The one-year pilot, funded by the nearly $2 billion Chicago received from the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan, is supported by most of city’s 50 aldermen. But it has received pushback from the 20-member Black Caucus, which has urged Lightfoot to redirect the money to violence prevention programs.
Lightfoot said the program is motivated by her own childhood memories of hardship.
“I knew what it felt like to live check to check. When you’re in need, every bit of income helps,” she wrote in a tweet announcing the plan.
Basic income programs have been spreading across the country since Stockton, Calif., started providing monthly stipends with no strings attached to 125 of its residents in 2019.
Since Stockton’s program launched, about 40 other cities have considered or started similar efforts to target economic insecurity within their boundaries, according to Mayors for a Guaranteed Income, including Denver, Pittsburgh, New Orleans and Compton, Calif. A program in Los Angeles will provide 2,000 residents with a guaranteed income of $1,000 a month for a year.
The surge of interest has been fueled in part by the influx of money that cities have received from the COVID stimulus and the formation of Mayors for Universal Basic Income, an advocacy coalition.
Critics worry that guaranteed income programs will discourage people from finding jobs and drain the labor force, a particular concern amid the country’s record-high job openings this year, said Michael Faulkender, an assistant treasury secretary for economic policy during the Trump administration. Last week, the National Federation of Independent Business said 51% of small business owners have job openings they cannot fill, which more than doubles the historical average of 22%.
“There are still millions upon millions of low-skilled jobs out there, and you have small business owners who can’t find workers to join their companies,” said Faulkender, who teaches finance at the University of Maryland. Proposals like Chicago’s feed the “process of reducing the willingness of people to participate in the workforce,” he said.
Opposition to federal entitlement programs, such as rent vouchers and food stamps, have waged for decades, but advocates like Michael Tubbs – who implemented the guaranteed income program as then-mayor of Stockton – said “the climate has changed.” Economic blows struck by natural disasters and the pandemic have proven that “the economy doesn’t work for a vast number of Americans,” he said.
The inequalities in Chicago are particularly stark. A 2019 report by an economic inequality task force created by the mayor’s office found that 500,000 Chicagoans – about 18% of the population – are living below or at the poverty level. Nearly half the city’s households do not have a basic safety net to help in emergencies or to prepare for future needs, such as homeownership or higher education. A quarter of households have more debt than income.
Lightfoot said the consequences of the despair can be seen in recent drops in life expectancy among the poorest and the latest spike in street violence throughout the city. Harish Patel, executive director of Economic Security For Illinois, an advocacy group that helped coordinate the report, said COVID-19 has made the disparities worse.
The 5,000 recipients, who must be adults and make less than $35,000 a year, will be chosen randomly for the program.
Chicago Alderman Gilbert Villegas said the city plans to track the recipients’ expenditures during the first six months and then provide more targeted assistance – help with paying the heating bill or food, for example. The costs of supporting the program, he said, “is well worth the investment” when weighed against daily costs of poverty in Chicago, such as gun violence and incarceration.
Chicago’s basic income proposal dates back two years when a small group of aldermen led by Villegas proposed a resolution that would have established a $50 million basic income program. The subject is particularly important to Villegas, who considers himself “a product” of similar assistance. Following the death of his father when Villegas was 8 years old, his mother received $800 in monthly survivor benefits from Social Security until he and his younger brother turned 18. The funds supported child care costs and gave her the freedom to work just one job, not two, so she could be with her sons more often.
“It allowed my mom to work with dignity and gave her the flexibility to work to better the neighborhood,” he said.
The siblings later served in the Marines, which Villegas said they consider payback for the federal government’s help.