WASHINGTON – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell shut the door Wednesday on President Donald Trump’s push for $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks, declaring Congress has provided enough pandemic aid as he blocked another attempt by Democrats to force a vote.
The GOP leader appeared unwilling to budge, despite political pressure from Trump and even some fellow Republican senators who demanded a vote. Trump wants the recently approved $600 in aid increased threefold. But McConnell dismissed the idea of bigger “survival checks,” saying the money would go to plenty of American households that don’t need it.
McConnell’s refusal to act means the extra relief Trump wanted is all but dead.
“We just approved almost a trillion dollars in aid a few days ago,” McConnell said, referring to the year-end package Trump signed.
“If specific, struggling households still need more help,” McConnell said, the Senate will consider “smart targeted aid. Not another firehose of borrowed money.”
The showdown between the president and his Republican Party over the $2,000 checks has thrown Congress into a chaotic year-end session.
It’s one last standoff, together with the override of Trump’s veto of a sweeping defense bill, that will punctuate the president’s final days and deepen the GOP’s divide between its new wing of Trump-styled populists and what had been mainstay conservative views against government spending.
Trump has been berating the GOP leaders, and tweeted, “$2000 ASAP!”
For a second straight day, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer tried to force a vote on the bill approved by the House that met Trump’s demand for the $2,000 checks.
“What we’re seeing right now is Leader McConnell trying to kill the checks – the $2,000 checks desperately needed by so many American families,” Schumer said.
The roadblock appears insurmountable. Most GOP senators seemed to accept the inaction even as a growing number of Republicans, including two senators in runoff elections Jan. 5 in Georgia, agreed with Trump’s demand.
Congress had settled on $600 payments in a compromise over the year-end relief bill Trump signed into law. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said those checks will begin to go out this week.
With the Georgia Senate runoff elections days away, leading Republicans warned that the GOP’s refusal to provide more aid could jeopardize the outcome.
“The Senate Republicans risk throwing away two seats and control of the Senate,” Newt Gingrich, the former congressional leader, told Fox News. He called on Senate Republicans to “get a grip and not try to play cute parliamentary games with the president’s $2,000 payment.”
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said: “These Republicans in the Senate seem to have an endless tolerance for other people’s sadness.”
McConnell earlier unveiled a bill loaded with Trump’s other priorities as a possible off-ramp for the standoff. It included the $2,000 checks as well as a repeal of protections for tech companies like Facebook or Twitter under Section 230 of a communications law. It also tacked on the establishment of a bipartisan commission to review the 2020 presidential election Trump lost to President-elect Joe Biden.
Democrats opposed that approach, and it does not have enough support to pass the Senate.
No votes on additional aid are scheduled.
For McConnell, the procedural moves allowed him to check the box over the commitments he made when Trump was refusing to sign off on the year-end package last weekend.
Meanwhile, liberal senators led by Bernie Sanders of Vermont who support the $2,000 relief checks are blocking action on the defense bill until a vote can be taken on Trump’s demand for $2,000 for most Americans.
Sanders thundered on the floor that McConnell should call residents in the GOP leader’s home state of Kentucky “and find out how they feel about the need for immediate help in terms of a $2,000 check.”
Joining Trump, GOP Sens. Josh Hawley of Missouri and Marco Rubio of Florida are pushing the party in the president’s direction.
Other Republicans panned the bigger checks, saying the nearly $400 billion price was too high, the relief is not targeted to those in need and Washington has already dispatched ample sums on COVID aid.
Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Penn., tweeted that he would block the House bill. He said “blindly borrowing” billions “so we can send $2,000 checks to millions of people who haven’t lost any income is terrible policy.”
