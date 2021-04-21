WASHINGTON – House Republicans were defeated in their effort to force a vote that would censure Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., for calling on protesters to “get more confrontational” if a jury were to acquit former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd.
The jury on Tuesday convicted him of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Before news of the verdict, Democratic leaders came to Waters’ defense. They held firm in their support with all Democrats voting in favor of “tabling,” practically defeating, a censure resolution introduced by Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.
“It’s a totally phony effort to distract from what the Republicans know has been the rhetoric of so many of their members, which has in effect aided and abetted and condoned violent activity,” said Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md.
But the criticism of Waters’ comments over the weekend during a rally in Brooklyn Center, Minn., went beyond partisan political sniping. The judge in the Chauvin case, Peter Cahill, admonished her from the bench.
While dismissing a motion by the defense for a mistrial, he mentioned Waters’ statement and said it could be an issue during an appeal if Chauvin were found guilty.
President Joe Biden faced criticism Tuesday for weighing in on the case before the jury had reached a verdict.
“I’m praying the verdict is the right verdict, which is, I think – it’s overwhelming in my view,” Biden said.
The death of Floyd, a Black man, led to racial justice demonstrations and violence last summer in cities across the country.
Republicans on Tuesday volleyed the hypocrisy charge back at Democrats, noting they have only moved to punish members from the opposing party, such as removing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., from her committee assignments.
“Right now I haven’t heard any Democrats speaking out against what Maxine has said. It’s time for Democrats to speak out when they see it on both sides,” said Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La. “They only want to speak on one side of the aisle, not on both, and that hypocrisy is starting to shine through.”
The action taken against Greene this year followed comments that Democrats claimed were extreme, including some they argued could lead to violence.
While Democratic aides privately said Waters should have avoided making such comments during an already sensitive time for protests and policing, the caucus remained united in its defense of the California Democrat.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Waters doesn’t need to apologize for her comments.
