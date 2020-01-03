Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN KENTUCKY... GREEN RIVER AT WOODBURY AFFECTING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES IN KENTUCKY...BUTLER...WARREN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU ARE AFFECTED BY THESE CRESTS TAKE ANY NECESSARY ACTIONS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=LMK. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE GREEN RIVER AT WOODBURY. * FROM FRIDAY EVENING TO MONDAY AFTERNOON. * AT 9:00 PM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 23.3 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 26.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY FRIDAY LATE EVENING AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 27.7 FEET BY SATURDAY EVENING. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY MONDAY MORNING. * IMPACT...AT 26.0 FEET...KY 403 AT JAMES MCKINNEY BRIDGE FLOODS. WATER OVERFLOWS LOCK WALL. &&