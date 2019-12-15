Weather Alert

...HEAVY RAINFALL LIKELY MONDAY... MODERATE TO OCCASIONALLY HEAVY RAINFALL IS EXPECTED ACROSS CENTRAL KENTUCKY, BEGINNING BEFORE DAYBREAK ON MONDAY AND CONTINUING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING IN SOME LOCATIONS. WIDESPREAD RAIN TOTALS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES ARE LIKELY, WITH LOCALIZED AMOUNTS EXCEEDING 3 INCHES. THE RAIN WILL BE HEAVY ENOUGH AT TIMES TO RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING OF LOW-LYING AND POORLY-DRAINED AREAS. IF CONFIDENCE INCREASES IN A SPECIFIC LOCATION RECEIVING THE HEAVIEST RAIN TOTALS, A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MAY BE ISSUED. STAY UP TO DATE ON THE LATEST FORECASTS.