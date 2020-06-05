Eugene Embry is news editor at the Daily News. He supervises the copy desk. Eugene is in his second stint at the Daily News, having served in various roles as a news reporter, sports reporter and copy editor from 1990-99.

Follow Eugene Embry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today