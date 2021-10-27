Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has endorsed Senate candidate Herschel Walker in Georgia, backing a former football star who once gave the GOP pause over allegations that he threatened the lives of two women, including his ex-wife.
McConnell’s support means leaders of the party’s establishment have just about fully thrown its weight behind Walker, who entered the race with former President Donald Trump’s blessing.
“I am happy to endorse Herschel Walker for U.S. Senate in Georgia. Herschel is the only one who can unite the party, defeat Senator Warnock and help us take back the Senate,” McConnell said in a statement. “I look forward to working with Herschel in Washington to get the job done.”
He referred to Democrat Raphael Warnock, who won a special election in January.
Walker touted McConnell’s endorsement Wednesday with a video posted to his social media accounts.
“Thank you Leader McConnell for your endorsement,” Walker tweeted. “As I have said from the beginning, I am laser focused on bringing people together to win this seat back for GEORGIA and for America. #UnitedWeStand #DividedWeFall”
McConnell, who reportedly had reservations about Walker’s candidacy because of the allegations against him, indicated recently that he was warming to him. He told Politico that Walker – who was on Trump’s “Celebrity Apprentice” reality TV show – had “impressive performances” on national television.
“He’s called me. We had a good conversation,” McConnell said last month. “I think there’s every indication he’s going to be a good candidate.”
Senate Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., who holds the No. 2 GOP Senate leadership post, endorsed Walker on Monday.
“Herschel Walker is a fighter, a uniter and a proven winner with the ability to bring Republicans together to win in November,” said Thune, who faces a primary challenge next year.
The winner of the Republican primary will face Warnock next year, taking on a pastor who won one of two runoffs in January and helped deliver the Senate majority to the Democrats. The 2022 Georgia contest for a full six-year term is certain to be one of the most competitive in a state that narrowly backed Joe Biden, the first Democrat to win there since 1992.
Walker, a 59-year-old former University of Georgia running back and National Football League Hall of Famer, officially entered the race in August and has since received support from a number of high-profile Republicans.
Cindy Grossman, Walker’s ex-wife, claimed in divorce filings that her former husband was physically abusive and threatened to kill her, forcing her to secure a protective order against him that alleged violent and controlling behavior.
She told ABC News in 2008 that Walker had pointed a pistol at her head before saying: “I’m going to blow your ... brains out.”
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported in August that Myka Dean, Walker’s ex-girlfriend, told police in 2012 that when she tried to end her relationship with Walker, he threatened to “blow her head off” and then kill himself.
Dean described the alleged threats made by Walker to authorities in Irving, Texas. The Journal-Constitution obtained the police report.
No charges were filed.
Walker denies the accusations.
“These baseless allegations are surfacing a decade later purely for political mudslinging, which is irresponsible and wrong,” Walker campaign spokeswoman Mallory Blount said.