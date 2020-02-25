WASHINGTON – The driver of a Tesla SUV who died in a Silicon Valley crash two years ago was playing a video game on his smartphone at the time, the National Transportation Safety Board said.
NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt said at a hearing Tuesday that partially automated driving systems like Tesla’s Autopilot cannot drive themselves. Yet he said drivers continue to use them without paying attention.
He said the board made recommendations to six automakers in 2017 to stop the problem, and only Tesla has failed to respond.
“If you own a car with partial automation, you do not own a self-driving car,” Sumwalt said. “This means that when driving in the supposed ‘self-driving’ mode, you can’t read a book, you can’t watch a movie or TV show, you can’t text and you can’t play video games.”
The board will determine a final cause of the crash at the hearing and make recommendations to prevent it from happening again. Sumwalt said government regulators have ignored the board’s previous recommendations for measures to prevent these crashes.
The 2018 crash involving a Tesla Model X SUV killed Apple engineer Walter Huang when it swerved and slammed into a concrete barrier dividing the freeway and exit lanes.
Just before the crash, the Tesla steered to the left into a paved area between the freeway travel lanes and an exit ramp, the NTSB said. It crashed into the end of the concrete barrier. The car’s forward collision didn’t alert Huang, and its automatic emergency braking did not activate, the NTSB said.
Huang did not brake, and there was no steering movement detected to avoid the crash, the board’s staff said.
NTSB investigators previously found that Tesla’s system became confused at a freeway exit and was a factor in the crash.
Documents released earlier this month quoted Huang’s relatives as saying Huang had previously complained about Autopilot malfunctioning and swerving in the area near where the crash occurred.
Autopilot is designed to keep a vehicle in its lane and keep a safe distance from vehicles in front of it. It also can change lanes with driver approval.
Tesla said Autopilot is intended to be used for driver assistance and that drivers must be ready to intervene at all times.
Sumwalt said the NTSB called for technology more than nine years ago to disable distracting functions of smartphones while the user is driving, but no action has been taken.
