WASHINGTON – Congressional Democrats signaled Wednesday they are closing in on a long-elusive deal to overhaul the nation’s health care, education, climate and tax laws, setting in motion a new plan to try to advance President Joe Biden’s broader economic agenda as soon as this week.
The frenetic day on Capitol Hill began with another burst of outreach, as Biden continued in the arduous task to craft a signature spending initiative that could unite his party’s liberals and its two moderate holdouts, Sens. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz.
Emerging from a roughly two-hour gathering with Biden aides on Capitol, the centrist duo each pointed to “progress” after months of deadlock over Democrats’ initial plans to spend $3.5 trillion financed through a slew of new tax increases. The architect of that original plan, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., soon paid his own visit to the White House, reflecting the White House’s shuttle diplomacy that for hours spanned Pennsylvania Avenue.
Democrats appeared on the verge of clinching more than $500 billion in new money to combat climate change, even as they continued to hammer out some of the specifics. Some felt they were also close to a temporary program to expand Medicaid coverage for low-income Americans. Even before Wednesday, the party had neared consensus over a slew of other programs to aid families, including expanded tax credits for parents and new, free and universal prekindergarten for their children.
But the prospects of a deal also forced Democrats to begin to accept difficult trade-offs, as many initiatives were scaled back or jettisoned as a result of demands from Manchin and Sinema. That included a promise to provide paid family and medical leave to millions of Americans, which appeared to fall out of the bill entirely, according to two people familiar with the matter who requested anonymity to describe the talks. They noted negotiations remain ongoing.
Plenty of other rifts still plagued Democrats, including a lingering dispute over a pledge to expand Medicare to offer dental, vision and hearing benefits to seniors. Democrats had identified a slew of alternative measures to pay for their package, including a new tax on billionaires, but that also remained political jeopardy after Manchin criticized it as unworkable.
The rising specter of a deal nonetheless left Democratic leaders confident enough to try to take the next step in advancing the package, which lawmakers believe could cost closer to $1.75 trillion, roughly half of what they originally hoped to spend.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced they would hold a key procedural hearing in the House on Thursday, opening the door for lawmakers to bring the still-forming tax-and-spending measure to the chamber floor – that is, once they finish writing it.
A deal before day’s end would amount to a symbolic achievement as Biden prepares to depart on a foreign tour later this week. The president has sought to try to secure at least the outlines of a spending deal before heading to the Group of 20 meeting of world leaders in Rome this weekend, followed by an international climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, a day later.
With the clock ticking, Democrats began to speculate anew that Biden himself could pay another visit to Capitol Hill, weeks after he sought to steer his own party away from a similar political showdown in the House over his economic agenda. White House press secretary Jen Psaki even said at her press briefing Wednesday that such a trip is possible, but no decisions had been made.
In the meantime, she sounded a note of optimism, telling reporters that the White House and Democratic lawmakers “continued to make progress on finalizing details as we work toward an agreement.”
The political stalemate plaguing Democrats stems from a months-long war between liberals, who looked to preserve their original $3.5 trillion package, and Manchin and Sinema, who insisted on cuts.