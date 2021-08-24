Weather Alert

...Heat Index Values Around 100 Degrees Tuesday and Wednesday... Temperatures in the lower to mid 90s will combine with high humidity to produce afternoon heat index values of 100 to 103 degrees each of the next few days. Take extra precautions to prevent heat stress if you work outside or engage in strenuous outdoor activities. Drink plenty of fluids and take breaks in the shade or air conditioning. Never leave people or pets unattended in a parked vehicle.