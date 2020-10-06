WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump staged a dramatic return to the White House on Monday night after leaving the hospital where he received care for COVID-19. He declared that the nation shouldn’t fear the virus.
Landing at the White House on Marine One, Trump climbed the South Portico steps, removed his mask and declared, “I feel good.”
He gave a double thumbs-up to the departing helicopter from the portico terrace, where American flags flew in the sunset. He then entered the White House, where aides were milling about the Blue Room.
Trump left Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where his doctor, Navy Cdr. Sean Conley, said earlier Monday that the president wouldn’t be fully “out of the woods” for another week but that Trump had met or exceeded standards for discharge from the hospital.
Trump is expected to continue his recovery at the White House.
Trump indicated he won’t be kept from campaigning for long, tweeting before leaving the hospital, “Will be back on the Campaign Trail soon!!!”
Trump made a point of sounding confident earlier. He tweeted: “I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. ... I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”
Trump left the hospital after receiving a fourth dose of the antiviral drug remdesivir Monday evening, Conley said. He will receive the fifth and final dose Tuesday at the White House.
Less than one month before Election Day, Trump was eager to project strength and to press his campaign effort across the country.
Vice President Mike Pence returned to the campaign trail moments after Trump announced he would leave the hospital. The vice president boarded Air Force Two to fly to Salt Lake City, where he is scheduled to face off against Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris on Wednesday.
Joe Biden’s campaign, meanwhile, said the Democratic presidential nominee tested negative for coronavirus Sunday.
