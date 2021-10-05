Weather Alert

...Dense Fog May Impact Tuesday Morning Commute... Patchy dense fog has developed across central Kentucky and southern Indiana, especially in river valleys. Visibility may drop to a quarter mile or less locally, with rapid changes in visibility over short distances. The fog appears likely to expand and worsen through sunrise, and a Dense Fog Advisory could become necessary in some areas. Motorists should use extra caution early Tuesday and allow extra travel time. Leave plenty of distance between you and the vehicle in front of you. Use low beam headlights in fog.