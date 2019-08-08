Twitter locked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s campaign account from further activity Wednesday as punishment for its sharing of a video of protesters screaming obscenities outside the Kentucky Republican’s home.
The social media company said it will not unlock @TeamMitch unless it agrees to remove the video.
“This morning, Twitter locked our account for posting the video of real-world, violent threats made against Mitch McConnell. This is a problem with the speech police in America today,” Kevin Golden, McConnell’s campaign manager, said in a statement.
The video shows a group of protesters gathered outside McConnell’s Louisville home Monday. A woman, identified by the Courier Journal as Black Lives Matter Louisville leader Chanelle Helm, is heard on the video mocking McConnell’s recent shoulder injury and saying he “should have broken his little, raggedy, wrinkled-ass neck.”
She then yells, “Just stab the m----- f----- in the heart, please.”
Someone also yells, “Die!”
“Twitter will allow the words of ‘Massacre Mitch’ to trend nationally on their platform, but locks our account for posting actual threats against us,” Golden said. “We appealed and Twitter stood by their decision, saying our account will remain locked until we delete the video.”
The hashtag “#MassacreMitch” name caught fire on Twitter with critics blaming McConnell for blocking stricter gun laws in the wake of two back-to-back mass shootings in Texas and Ohio over the weekend.
