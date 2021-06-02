Warren County residents can give their unwanted tires to the county this week.
The waste tire collection event, which runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Saturday at 999 Lauren Avery Drive, provides an opportunity for residents to avoid being fined for having an illegal waste tire pile on their property.
According to the Kentucky Division of Waste Management, state law requires tire retailers and individuals to register their waste tire pile with the state and post a bond for it.
The location for the waste tire collection event can be accessed from the 5500 block of Louisville Road. Signs leading participants to the proper location will be posted.
Waste tires, which can be dropped off for free, will not be accepted if they are foam-filled, off-road construction, earthmoving equipment tires or solid tires with pressed-on rims. The collection event is not intended for tire retailers, agricultural tire retailers and salvage yards.
Individuals who need assistance with getting rid of their waste tires can make arrangements with the Warren County Environmental Planning office at 270-843-5353. Environmental Planning should also be contacted if someone is donating at least 1,500 tires.
The waste tire collection event will be the only one of its kind in Warren County this year, but other southcentral Kentucky counties will be hosting collection programs as well. The Barren County Transportation Department in Glasgow will host a collection event between June 24 and June 26. In Franklin, Simpson County residents can drop off their waste tires at the County Road Barn from June 10-12.
For more information on the waste tire collection event, visit warrencountyky.gov/waste-tire-collection-event.