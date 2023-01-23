Warren County Coroner Kevin Kirby saw his caseload for 2022 drop notably from the previous year.
The annual report released earlier this month by the Warren County Coroner’s Office shows that Kirby and his staff of five deputy coroners worked a total of 985 cases this past year, compared to a record-high 1,085 worked in 2021.
Kirby said the COVID-19 pandemic, a rise in deaths from drug poisoning and the 2021 tornadoes factored significantly into jumps in the raw numbers of investigations worked annually since the beginning of this decade.
A year with no tragedy producing mass casualties and with more tools at our disposal to treat COVID-19 has made for a reduced overall caseload for Kirby’s office, he said.
Coroners are typically called when a death occurs at some place other than a hospital.
The number of overdose deaths, motor vehicle fatalities, deaths from natural causes, homicides and cremation permits all decreased last year from what was reported in the county in 2021.
Only one category – suicides – experienced an increase, with the coroner’s office involved in the investigation of 19 suicides last year compared to 13 in 2021.
“I don’t want to say anything out of place, but I think a lot of different factors account for that,” Kirby said of the increase in deaths by suicide.
As with previous years, most of the coroner’s workload involved signing cremation permits and working deaths determined to have been from natural causes.
Last year, the office signed 583 cremation permits, down from 603 in 2021, and worked 317 natural deaths, a decrease from 377 two years ago.
State law mandates that the cremation or transportation of a body can only occur after the coroner in the county in which the death occurred signs a permit authorizing cremation.
That permit states the cause of death, and Kirby said the permitting process helps to ensure that an investigation considers all potential causes of death before a body is cremated, as well as preserve the integrity of investigations in case a death turns out to be suspicious.
“If we think something’s wrong, we’re not going to sign for a cremation to be done,” Kirby said.
While the workload decreased notably from 2021, Kirby projects case numbers to travel upward in proportion to the county’s projected population growth.
“As we grow, I anticipate our workload will grow with it,” Kirby said.
A total of 56 autopsies were performed among all the deaths investigated last year by the coroner’s office.
There were 28 overdose deaths recorded, down from 30 in 2021.
Along with the 19 deaths by suicide, other deaths worked last year by the coroner’s office included nine auto collisions, seven homicides, six with pending autopsy/toxicology results, three motorcycle/ATV accidents, two SIDS/fetal deaths, two deaths with undetermined causes, two vehicle vs. pedestrian deaths, two choking deaths, two classified in the report as “other,” one accidental fall, one drowning and an accidental gunshot wound.