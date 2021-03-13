HB 563 has been characterized as a bill providing “public school choice” for students in Kentucky, but in reality, it represents a far-reaching, substantive change in school funding and public education policy in Kentucky. Throughout the past few days, Superintendents from across the state reached out to legislators seeking answers to many questions that arose from the language within this bill. Unfortunately, several of these questions remain unanswered, and yesterday’s discussion on the House floor created additional confusion. This clearly demonstrates a lack of planning, preparation, and vetting, which is unconscionable considering the impact this legislation will have on communities across the Commonwealth. This fact alone should cause great concern for not only our educators, but every constituent that wants to make Kentucky a better place for our families and children. At a minimum, we should demand integrity in the process of any legislation of this magnitude.
The policy debate is truly about equity versus selective school choice and the privatization of public funds. It is important for our citizens to know that even without specific authorization for payment of private school tuition, the provisions of this bill would still permit public dollars to be used to support private schools. In fact, there are no accountability measures within HB563 to ensure ethical behavior on behalf of Educational Opportunity Accounts (EOA’s) or other entities capitalizing on open borders. We have watched the privatization of public funds play out in states all across the country, and the net result will be no different in Kentucky. It is very clear that HB563 will create greater inequities through increased segregation and concentrations of poverty in the communities with fewer resources and political support. There are no examples in which this type of legislation has improved the overall quality of public school education within a state.
As a public school educator, I remain fundamentally opposed to tax credits, vouchers, scholarships, opportunity accounts, and any other financing structure that further depletes state funding for public schools. Funding for our current system is woefully inadequate for our most vulnerable students, and this bad policy will only exacerbate the systemic issue we continue to face year after year. In fact, this bill will result in additional layers of bureaucracy, which will pull more funding away from our public schools. When monies are diverted, the only choice is to lean on the local community, which will ultimately lead to increased property taxes. In case you are wondering about the mysterious, last minute pledge by legislators to fully fund kindergarten, this is likely to be pulled from the bill when the Senate sends it back to the House for final approval. If it remains in the bill, it would require 60 legislators for passage as opposed to 51 if the kindergarten funding is removed. For more than a decade, Superintendents have asked for full funding of kindergarten only to be told that there was no funding available; therefore, I cannot imagine this decade long dilemma was solved in the last 24 hours.
Lastly, if HB563 is truly for the “working poor” as the bill sponsor, Representative Chad McCoy, exclaimed on the House floor, the bill would not provide EOA eligibility to families of four who earn up to $84,823 per year. We know from current non-resident contracts across the state that the vast majority of families who successfully navigate this process won’t be the working poor. It will be those who are in a position to meet the requirements and deadlines by understanding the process. This in and of itself leads to greater inequity and disparity amongst our system of common schools. At the end of the day, the true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable population.
Without any doubt, the unintended consequences from passage of this legislation would be a certainty and the unanswered questions clearly reflect a need for this legislation to be fully vetted by all stakeholders. I, along with the Kentucky Association of School Superintendents, are committed to being the voice for those who are being forgotten in this discussion, and we are asking all of our legislators to vote “No” on HB563. We must allow all key stakeholders to come to the table for discussion about how we continue to improve public education across the Commonwealth.
