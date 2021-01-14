An Edmonson County High School teacher is behind bars after an undercover investigation.
William Oneal Lindsey, 29, of Brownsville, was arrested Wednesday after an undercover investigation appeared to show him requesting sexually explicit images from a detective posing as a juvenile.
According to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday, January 14, Lindsey is accused of attempted production of child pornography and attempted online enticement.
Lindsey was employed in the Edmonson County High School Youth Services Center through the Jobs for America’s Graduates program.
The investigation into Lindsey began Jan. 7 when the detective on the case assumed the online persona of a 15-year-old girl on the Omegle chat website.
According to the complaint, the detective was contacted on Omegle on that date by a man who detectives later identified as Lindsey. At the beginning of the conversation, he represented himself as a 15-year-old from Louisville.
The suspect asked to continue the conversation over the messaging app KiK, where the suspect reportedly began sending messages of a sexual nature.
“(Lindsey) asked about the (detective’s) sexual history, requested to receive sexual images and requested to engage in sex acts with the (detective),” the affidavit said.
On Jan. 8, a subpoena was issued to Omegle for records, and through the request detectives learned the chat was linked to a web address listed for Lindsey.
According to the affidavit, conversation between Lindsey and the detective continued for another few days over KiK and text messages where Lindsey sent a message to the detective Monday asking for specific sexual images.
During the investigation Lindsey told the detective during chats that he worked for the school system and lived in Brownsville, according to court records.
The detective who filed the affidavit, with the assistance of a female law enforcement officer, made a call to Lindsey’s cellphone Monday, during which Lindsey encouraged the officer to engage in sex acts while on the phone, the affidavit said.
On Wednesday, law enforcement traveled to Edmonson County High School to locate Lindsey. He was taken into custody and brought to the Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office for an interview.
During the interview, Lindsey confessed to asking for sexually explicit images from the person who he believed was a juvenile, court records show.
“Lindsey offered that he should not have engaged in the behavior due to the age of the person he was talking to and went on to say that he had communicated with numerous other girls on various platforms concerning sexually explicit topics and that he believed many of them were minors,” the affidavit said.
Law enforcement reviewed information on Lindsey’s cellphone and found a Snapchat message thread between him and another person he believed was a juvenile that included messages of a sexually explicit nature, according to court records.
Lindsey consented to a search of his apartment, and investigators seized several digital devices.
“Lindsey stated that there were likely sexually explicit images of minors on his devices,” the affidavit said.
No attorney is listed for Lindsey in federal court records and no court date has been set.
The maximum penalty for attempted enticement is no less than 10 years and no more than life; attempted production carries a sentence of no less than 15 years, and no more than life.
Both counts carry a fine of $250,000, and no less than 5 years and no more than life of Supervised Release per count.
Lindsey is in the Grayson County Detention Center.
