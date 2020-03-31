Kentucky's biggest day-to-day spike in coronavirus cases came Tuesday, when Gov. Andy Beshear announced at least 114 new confirmations, bringing the state's total to at least 594.
The governor also announced seven additional deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths statewide to 18.
The Barren River District Health Department reported three new confirmed cases of the virus in Warren County on Tuesday, according to its website.
The 32 total cases throughout the eight-county Barren River district area include one in Barren County, one in Butler County, two in Edmonson County, three in Logan County, nine in Simpson County and 16 in Warren County. Officials say six of those 32 people have recovered from the virus, which causes the respiratory disease COVID-19.
Meanwhile, Glasgow-based T.J. Regional Health reported its second patient to be diagnosed with the coronavirus in a news release Tuesday.
The patient is from Adair County, and after being treated at T.J. Health Columbia, the person was admitted to T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, and the "positive test result came back after the patient had been discharged to continue recovering at home," according to the release.
T.J. Samson announced Saturday its first positive case in a Barren County resident.
– This story will be updated.
