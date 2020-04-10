The Barren River District Health Department announced Thursday the second coronavirus-related death in its eight-county region.
No further details about the person who died were immediately available, and Gov. Andy Beshear did not mention the death Thursday among Kentucky’s six newly confirmed deaths, which increased the statewide total to 77.
It is the first death in the Bowling Green region since it was announced March 30 that an 80-year-old Simpson County woman died after being diagnosed with the virus, which causes the respiratory disease COVID-19.
For the second day in a row, seven more cases were confirmed in the health department’s district in a news release Thursday, including two new cases in Warren County and five new cases in Butler County. The 75 total cases in the district include one in Hart County, three in Barren County, 10 in Butler County, six in Edmonson County, four in Logan County, 14 in Simpson County and 37 in Warren County.
Meanwhile, Beshear said Thursday during his daily briefing in Frankfort that nearly one-fourth of the 1,452 people diagnosed with coronavirus in Kentucky have recovered. He said at least 395 people have reportedly recovered and 228 are currently hospitalized, 105 of whom are in intensive care.
He also confirmed 134 new cases and said at least 28 cases that had been previously reported were erroneous, because they were either duplicates or the person who was tested lives out of state.
Racial demographics for cases were not available Thursday because of a system malfunction, Beshear said.
He also expanded a previous executive order that initially applied to health care workers and first responders to include 10 additional categories of employees who can receive temporary total disability payments if ordered to be quarantined. The order adds those employed in military, active National Guard, the postal service, grocery stores, corrections, child care, domestic violence shelters, child advocacy, crisis centers and workers in the Department of Community Based Services.
“This is a group of people who have been on the front lines as well,” said La Tasha Buckner, the governor’s chief of staff. “Now we have a larger category of people who are required because of their jobs to have a lot of interaction with other people. And because of that they are at a higher risk for COVID exposure.”
Expansion of the order comes on the same day The Associated Press reported Stuart Health in western Kentucky laid off nearly 250 employees and two of the state’s major hospital systems, UK Healthcare and Baptist Health, also announced they will be furloughing workers.
The companies all reportedly cited operational difficulties caused by the pandemic, and UK HealthCare and Baptist Health both mentioned challenges created by Beshear’s call in late March to suspend elective surgeries and diagnostic tests.
Eighteen of the 40 rural hospitals in Kentucky – 40 percent – are reportedly at high risk of closing amid the pandemic, according to a study released Wednesday by the consulting firm Guidehouse.
Hits to the workforce are not unique to Kentucky, however, as 16.8 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits in the last three weeks, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
Beshear said Thursday that help is on the way in the form of an additional $600 weekly unemployment payment, funded by the federal government, that has already started to be distributed to Kentuckians. The extra funds will supplement the $1,200 direct payments promised to those who qualify in the $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill.
Asked when stay-at-home restrictions in the commonwealth might be lifted, the governor reiterated that the state first must see its peak in cases, followed by a steady decline, before Kentucky can “slowly” ease restrictions on activities. And for the first time, he mentioned lifting restrictions on “certain populations” who are “either more resilient to the coronavirus, or it doesn’t harm them as much.”
“It’s going to be really complicated, and it’s going to probably seem unfair to a lot of people,” Beshear said. “But until we’ve peaked … and until we know we’re in the decline, let’s make sure we spend our time committed to doing what it takes right now knowing we are in crunch time.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.