Westbrooks celebrate 70th anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Westbrook will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary Aug. 22, 2021, with a reception given by their family at Bethany Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 659 Alvaton-Greenhill Road in Alvaton.
Thomas and the former Elizabeth Jackson were married Aug. 11, 1951, in Gallatin, Tenn.
They have three children, Danny (Sherri) Westbrook of Bowling Green; Donna (Paul) Hyland of Atlanta; and Timmy (Belinda) Westbrook of Bowling Green. They also have six grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
All friends and relatives are invited to attend the reception. No gifts, please.