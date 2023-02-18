The recent and unexpected passing of a media giant started me thinking. Sometimes, as my wife will agree, that can be a dangerous thing, but this time it’s thoughtful and with purpose.
The death of James B. “Jim” Boone Jr., 87, the founder and chairman of the board of Boone Newsmedia, Inc., a media company which operates 91 newspapers, magazines and websites in a dozen states, set my wheels in motion.
The Daily News, owned by Carpenter Newsmedia, LLC, has been part of the BNI family, as an affiliate, for almost 8 months now.
“Jim Boone, by his example, set the highest bar for so many for how to lead and serve a community, civic organization, church, a business organization or his family. Put simply, he made doing the right thing the main thing and that guided his every choice and decision,” said Todd Carpenter, president and CEO of Boone Newsmedia and Carpenter Newsmedia.
I never expected to be in the position I am in. When the Gaines family sold the Daily News in 2022, I expected Boone and Carpenter Newsmedia groups would bring in their own manager and my time in newspapers would come to an unceremonious close. Instead, Mr. Boone, Carpenter and Steve Stewart, head of the East Coast group, asked me to stay, relying on the kind words of Pipes Gaines.
They took a chance on an unlikely candidate to run one of the larger papers in the family. Photojournalists don’t normally end up running things. “We are going to get to know you while you get to know us,” Steve Stewart told me. Those words along with words of encouragement and support were echoed by Mr. Boone over the last seven months in emails and on so many Zoom and Google meetings.
“It is a privilege to work with you and others in Bowling Green. That is because you all work hard and well to serve your community and thus add strength to BNI and CNL,” Mr. Boone wrote. “You still look strong in spite of the load you have in the transition at Bowling Green, are admired and appreciated for what you are doing, how you are doing it and getting it done. No need to respond – I wanted you to know my thoughts.”
An email or chat with Mr. Boone made me sit up in my seat a little straighter and pay closer attention to his words. Not out of fear of having done something wrong, but out of respect for what he has accomplished over his lifetime for his community and communities across the south. His legacy is evident in the obituary published recently in the Daily News.
As I said at the outset, I started thinking about my legacy. It used to be about making images and being remembered for documenting my community. Some people might say the @joeimel Twitter account is my legacy. Since becoming general manager of the paper and hoping to be named a publisher in the near future, I have reoriented by thoughts on what I want to be remembered for.
Some people equate a legacy with an inheritance or real estate, money or gifts. To me, a legacy captures your life and the lessons learned along the way, celebrating the things that were most important to you.
Besides my family and faith, there is no more important driver in my life than newspapers, especially the Daily News.
I hope my legacy is the success of the Daily News, keeping the community informed, giving them a place they can be heard, voice their opinions or just be informed without an ulterior motive or agenda. My goal is put my mark on the paper and be remembered as the person that kept the Daily News as a pillar in the community.
Pipes Gaines gave me my start and Jim Boone gave me a second chance and roadmap to success.
– Daily News General Manager Joe Imel can be reached via phone or email at joe.imel@bgdailynews.com.