Why are people reluctant to discuss racism? Mar 12, 2023

I've noticed a lot of folks seem reluctant to engage in a conversation about racism (including on social media) these days.I'm not sure what to make of that; I was brought up to believe courage should come with conviction.From my perspective, there are at least ten reasons people wouldn't want to contribute to a discussion about racism: First, they are oblivious. They don't know what racism is and it's hard to condemn something you don't understand.Second, they never take a stand on anything. Their parents told them the only way to get through life was to do nothing, say nothing, be nothing.Third, they are racists. That would certainly explain their hesitation to condemn it.Fourth, they just don't care about racism. After all, it doesn't seem to be affecting them and they might even be benefitting from it.Fifth, they are scared of racists. When you speak out against something others embrace, they typically don't like it. Sixth, they are afraid someone will misinterpret their comments and think they are racist when they don't see themselves that way.Seventh, they don't see racism as a real thing. Maybe they've bought the false narrative we are in a post-racial society.Eighth, they don't want to upset their friends. Nothing puts a damper on those weekend bar-be-ques faster than racist neighbors who think you don't like them.Ninth, they only use social media to escape from reality – not to advocate for change; that sounds too much like work.Finally, they don't care for the person who made the post. They might indeed be against racism, but they don't like the messenger. Humans are funny about that sort of thing.That's all I can think of at the moment. If you have more reasons, please send them my way!Aaron W. HugheyBowling Green