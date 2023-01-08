DEAR ABBY: My husband is 38; I am 36. We have been together for 13 years, married for 11. We never wanted children, although we have some pets. My problem is, we’ve fallen into a parent-child relationship, where I’m starting to feel like the child. He enables me to the point that if I’m the least bit distressed (i.e., doing dishes and getting frustrated because there are a lot), he takes over what I’m doing. He even tucks me into bed and kisses me goodnight, turns off the light and closes the door. Because of our work schedules, we sleep at different times. I find this strange.