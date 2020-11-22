Ronnie and Deborah (Smith) Wilson of Smiths Grove will celebrate 50 years of marriage Nov. 27, 2020.
Ronnie and Deborah were married in Fountain Run by Henry Smith on Nov. 27, 1970. They are proud graduates of Warren East High School class of 1970.
The couple have three children, Grant Wilson and his wife, Shauna, of Bowling Green; Brad Wilson and his wife, Tiffany, of Smiths Grove; and Ashley Turner and her husband, Brandon, of Lucas. They have seven wonderful grandchildren, Travis, Hunter, Ella, Addysen, Lucas, Lily and Brooklynn.
The couple enjoy spending their time camping and boating with family and friends as well as traveling the states.
An open house celebration honoring Ronnie and Deborah will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Nov. 29, 2020, at Elkins Grove at 2100 Hays Pondsville Road, Smiths Grove.
This celebration will be hosted by their children and families. We request no gifts.
