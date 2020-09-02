The WKU Army ROTC program will host the Virtual Eric D. Yates Memorial Run on Sept. 24.
Participants in the 11th annual 5K Run and 2-Mile Walk are asked to follow distancing rules and run their own route to honor the memory of 1LT Yates. Share photos of your run using #LTYatesRun or tag the WKU Army ROTC page on social media.
Yates, a 2008 WKU graduate from Rineyville, was killed in action Sept. 17, 2010, after an improvised explosive device detonated near his patrol in Afghanistan. Yates served in the Army’s 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division from Fort Campbell.
The annual event benefits the 1LT Eric Yates Memorial Scholarship Fund. To make a donation, visit https://www.wku.edu/chf/eric-yates-sf/index.php
For information, contact Beth Ann Dillon at (270) 745-4293 or visit www.wku.edu/rotc.
