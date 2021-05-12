A Butler County woman was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of a man found in a Morgantown home.
Samantha J. Stewart, 43, of Morgantown, was arrested on charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence, according to Kentucky State Police.
Stewart is accused of causing the death of Michael Embry, 57, of Morgantown, who was found dead Wednesday in a residence on Caneyville Road.
Stewart was placed in Butler County Jail.
