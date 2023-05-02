QUESTION: A relationship with my dearest friend has been destroyed because she believes I have been a hypocrite as a Christian, speaking of God’s love but not accepting ungodly behaviors from some of our mutual friends. I’m accused of being selfish and misrepresenting Jesus, who, she says, wants everyone to have the desires of their heart, and that the world should have brotherly love toward all. I’ve done all I can to help her understand that God’s love is offered to everyone, but He doesn’t love the sin that we continue in, nor are we to follow worldly culture. Am I wrong? – L.B.

Tags

Recommended for you