Happy birthday for July 21: Set yourself up for advancement. tion and points you in a positive direction. Leave no stone unturned. Your numbers are 7, 18, 23, 27, 32, 38, 46.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): You can’t please everyone, but with focus and discipline, you will delight yourself. Don’t miss out on romance, socializing and self-improvement. Live life your way. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t lose sight of your budget and intentions. Look for a direct path to avoid confusion and mixed emotions regarding how to proceed. Pay more attention to what moves you and less to what others do or say. HHHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Stay focused on what you can accomplish, and don’t stop until you are satisfied with the results. Your input will put you in a good position and help sway anyone on the fence. Mix business with pleasure, and you’ll gain ground. HH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Learn and apply information or experience to whatever comes your way. Your tenacity and courage will push you to turn your plan into a reality. Don’t stop short of what you want or give in to obstacles. HHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Too much too quickly will put you in a vulnerable position. Know when to say no and keep moving forward. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Your enthusiasm will open doors. A challenge will help build confidence and teach you not to give up. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Identify your physical and financial needs. Use experience, knowledge and charm to reach your goal. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Size up your situation and map out your best route to victory. The less you reveal about your plans, the easier it will be to forge ahead. Channel your energy into taking the necessary precautions while pushing your way to the top. HHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Pace yourself and question the sources you are getting your information from before you make a move. Don’t disregard your intelligence or ability to see through others. Trust your instincts and work by yourself. Learn from experience and how others treat you. HH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Stop second-guessing yourself and take a stance. Be sensitive to what others are experiencing, but don’t pay for mistakes that don’t belong to you. HHHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Participate in events that connect you to people who can offer insight into something you want to pursue. Simplify matters by using common sense, integrity and truth. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Follow your heart regarding your passions. Be creative, unique and ready to conquer the world. Stop dreaming and start acting; progress will motivate you to finish the journey you mapped out for yourself. Leave nothing to chance. HHH
H: Avoid conflicts; work behind the scenes. HH: You can accomplish, but don’t rely on others. HHH: Focus and you’ll reach your goals. HHHH: Aim high; start new projects. HHHHH: Nothing can stop you; go for gold.