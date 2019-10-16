Wendy’s of Bowling Green Wins National Award

Dave Thomas founded Wendy’s in 1969, and Wendy’s recently celebrated the brand’s 50-year milestone with employees, franchisees and suppliers at their Convention in Orlando, Florida. During the annual awards ceremony, Wendy’s of Bowling Green received the Diamond Award for Best Cause Marketing for their fundraising efforts to support the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® (DTFA), which Dave Thomas founded in 1992. The DTFA is the nation’s only public nonprofit charity that is focused exclusively on foster care adoption.
Wendy’s U.S. Chief Marketing Officer, Carl Loredo, said, “Get this – Wendy’s of Bowling Green raised nearly $370,000 for the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption through their Boo! Book and Frosty Key Tag promotions last year.”
He added, “That was a 209 percent – two hundred and nine percent – increase in fundraising from 2017 to 2018.”
Wendy’s of Bowling Green developed a layered incentive program to award restaurant General Managers who helped sell the most Boo! Book coupon booklets and Frosty Key Tags. Every restaurant, all 57, ended up receiving the incentive.
The top three General Managers won a trip to the 50th Anniversary Convention, an experience they will never forget, as they were recognized on the main stage in front of thousands in attendance.
Wendy’s of Bowling Green is currently selling the $1 Boo! Books, which feature five coupons – each one for a free Jr. Frosty® treat, until October 31. Eighty-five cents of each one-dollar purchase is donated to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.
In November, which is National Adoption Month, Wendy’s $2 Frosty Key Tags will be available for purchase, and customers can receive a free Jr Frosty with any purchase for an entire year.
Wendy’s of Bowling Green, with their recent purchase of the Nashville market, now operates 101 Wendy’s in four states – Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky and Tennessee. The franchise partners are Mike O’Malley of Clarksville, TN and John Hughes of Bowling Green, KY.
For more information, please contact Bayne Million, Marketing (270) 535-0741.
